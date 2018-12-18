Share:

Punjab Secretary Labour Sara Aslam has said that during the action against child labour, 121 children have been rescued across the province.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Sara Aslam said that on her directions, actions against the child labour were taken by the teams of Labour Department. She said that 98 cases have been registered against elements involved in child labour at different police stations.

Sara Aslam said that all labour inspectors have been directed to take stern action against mafia involved in child labour. The Labour Department has launched grand operation against child labour across the province, she said adding that we are also taking initiatives to protect the basic rights of employees in commercial institutions.