Share:

Minister of state for climate change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday has said freeing the country from air pollution is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ministry of climate change is vigorously working on this count.

She said this while addressing inauguration ceremony of a plant designed for controlling air pollution in I-9.

It is vision of PM Imran Khan that air pollution is eliminated from the country. The industrial zone in federal capital has fully cooperated with us in this regard, she added. The air pollution in Islamabad has been reined in.

She said the plant has started functioning to overcome air pollution stemming from a steel mill located in Islamabad.

This is the mission of government that air pollution reduction plants should be installed in industrial zones across the country to control air pollution, she underlined. With the installation of such plants, pollution free environment will become available to coming generations in Pakistan, she hoped.