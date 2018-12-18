Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK mourned as people and the State government denounced the massacre of over 15 more innocent youth by Indian forces in Pulwama district of occupied Jammu & Kashmir as barbarism, reminding the UN and international community of their obligations towards securing the life and property of the common man in the Internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Kashmir.

The AJK government also called upon the world body and human rights-loving nations to immediately move in to get the Indian reign of state terrorism stopped in the bleeding valley of Kashmir.

Hundreds of people thronged streets and main thoroughfares in various parts of the liberated territory on Monday including in the State's metropolis, staging protest rallies including a mammoth one in Muzaffarabad to condemn the killing of 15 youngsters and injuring of more than 200 by Indian occupying forces in district Pulwama of the held Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Mushtaqul Islam, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Chaudhry Feroz Din, Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Muhammad Sadiq Khan, Liaqat Awan, Raja Zaheer Khan, Ch Muhammad Ismail, Bilal Ahmed Farooqui, Ch Muhammad Mushtaq, Maqsood Kiani, Raheel Butt, Shaheen Shah, Ghulam Hassan Butt, Maqsood Butt, Maqsood Mughal, Shujaul Haq, Siddique Dawood, Nishad Ahmed Butt and others the rally passed through various city streets and roads, condemning the continued Indian brutalities and massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, besides chanting slogans, "We want Freedom, Go India Go Back."

The banner carried by protestors stated, "United Nations must take stern notice against massacre of innocent civilians in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir" , while another banner in Urdu mentioned that killing of more than 12 innocent civilians and several other injured in Pulwama by Indian armed forces is a big question mark on the role of UN.

The protestors demanded the UN to intervene into fast-deteriorating situation and get stopped genocide of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir besides International Human rights organisations to stop human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, a meeting was organised by the organization of AJK based occupied Kashmir Refugees 1989 and post migrants settled in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in which representatives of different refugee organisations strongly condemned and expressed their deep concerns over the brutal killing of 14 youngsters and over 200 wounded by pellets, bullets and tear gas in district Pulwama and passed nine resolutions unanimously against Indian atrocities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PeH Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said, "Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and it does not accept Indian occupation and we (the people of Jammu and Kashmir) demand UN for free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir according to resolution passed on 5th January 1949 by UN."

He condemned the killing of youngsters in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir including Pulwama, Shopian, BejjBihara, Sopore, Bandipura, Kupwara and Srinagar and also expressed grief and anger on the use of pellet guns by Indian armed forces on a toddler Hiba Nisar and other peaceful protestors, "killing of more than 119 children in Jammu and Kashmir including Tufail Mattu in 2011 must be investigated internationally," Ghazali appealed to the UN.

Moreover, the session condemned the imposition of inhuman laws AFASPA, POTA and TADA in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and appealed all International Human rights organization for their intervention to eliminate these laws as they violate human rights.

Describing the imprisonments and house arrests of Hurriyat leadership, workers and representatives besides detaining them to other Jails in India as unjustified, a resolution was also passed for immediate release of Hurriyat leaders.

They appealed to the Pakistani government and the people to raise their voice on all international forums effectively against Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir. They also demanded the AJK government to fulfil its moral, legal and religious responsibility regarding Kashmir freedom of movement.

They also demanded Government of AJK to take concrete measures for the problems being faced by the refugees of Jammu and Kashmir.