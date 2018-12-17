Share:

LAHORE-After veteran Indian film maker Nandita Das communicated her disappointment about her film Manto not getting cleared for release in Pakistan, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has expanded help while an online request has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift a prohibition on its screening.

Nandita took to twitter and wrote: “Disappointed that Manto will not be seen in theatres in Pakistan. I was keen as he belongs to both countries equally.”

Her post, which incorporated the connection of an article - which she wrote for a news site, clarifying why the film won't cross India's fringes - drove Chaudhry to react.

"I am trying to pursue importers to bring this movie to Pakistan. I hope someone will definitely take risk of showing a less commercial film to the viewers," he wrote of the film, which traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Nandita, who has herself featured in a Pakistani film titled "Ramchand Pakistani", responded with "Shukriya".

The open letter in the petition says: “Manto, a critically acclaimed film, directed by Nandita Das, celebrates the life of the Urdu writer who chose Pakistan as his home during the Partition but is collectively owned and revered by the people of the sub-continent.

“The audiences and critics worldwide have appreciated the film. However, it is a matter of huge concern that Pakistan has recently decided to ban the film.

The disappointing decision to ban the film has created a hue and cry among writers, poets and intellectuals in the literary circles of Pakistan”.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had brought the character to life in the movie, which follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the writer and those of India and Pakistan where Manto inhabited and chronicled.