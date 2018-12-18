Share:

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan has informed that a meeting - led by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar - on Tuesday has decided to celebrate the Basant festival in the provincial metropolis during second week of February, 2019.

The Provincial Minister said that Basant was a festival which reflected the culture of Punjab in true spirit, however, it was banned due to some negative aspects in the past, which had caused human loss and damage to the public property.

Chohan was addressing the crowded press conference held in connection with Basant at Alhamra Arts Council which was attended by Information and Culture Secretary Bilal Ahmed Butt, Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan and Culture Additional Secretary Akhter Abbas. Chohan said that Basant is a cultural, social and traditional festival which has nothing to do with any religion.

“In order to celebrate this festival in a befitting manner and to review its negative aspects,” the committee comprising of eight members has been constituted under the chairmanship of Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat.