LAHORE - PCB Blasters overpowered PCB Challengers by 66 runs in the Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship 2018 match played at SBP Sports Complex, Karachi on Monday.

According to PCB spokesman, PCB Blasters won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 237 on the board losing 5 wickets in 50 overs. Iram Javed emerged as top scorer with 77 runs which she gathered in 113 balls by smashing six fours and three sixes while Javeria Rauf slammed 105-ball 74 runs hitting eight boundaries while Aliya Riaz contributed with 34 runs studded with three fours. Anum Amin one wicket for 25.

PCB Challengers couldn’t start well and kept on losing wickets on regular intervals, thus were all out for 171 in 47.1 overs. Nahida Khan struck 66 runs and Kainat Imtiaz 27. Sadia Iqbal (2-27), Diana Baig (2-31) and Ramin Shamim (2-38) bowled brilliantly for the winning side and played key role in their side’s triumph. PCB Blasters’ Iram Javed and Javeria Rauf were named joint players of the match.

Nazir Butt and Nuzmat Sultana officiated the match as field umpires while Muhammad Jawed was match referee and Waseem Abbas scorer.

BRIEF SCORES:

PCB BLASTERS: 237-5 in 50 overs (Iram Javed 77, 6x4s, 3x6s, 113 balls, Javeria Rauf 74, 8x4s, 105 balls, Aliya Riaz 34, 3x4s, 36 balls, Anum Amin 1-25)

PCB CHALLENGERS: 171 all out in 47.1 overs (Nahida Khan 66, 4x4s, 112 balls, Kainat Imtiaz 27, 4x4s, 34 balls, Sadia Iqbal 2-27, Diana Baig 2-31, Ramin Shamim 2-38).