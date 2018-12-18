Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said that state-sponsored terrorism by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris including unethical targeting of civilian population across LOC are highly condemnable.

In a tweet, he said that bullets could never suppress unarmed brave freedom fighters and Indian Army must respect ethics of professional soldiering.

Taking to Twitter, the Pak Army spokesperson condemned Indian forces for opening fire on civilians protesting against recent killing spree in the disputed valley’s Pulwana region.

Ghafoor termed the violence state-sponsored terrorism on innocent Kashmiris. He condemned unethical targeting of the civilian population across the Line of Control (LOC).

The recent wave of violence in Indian-Occupied Kashmir drew strong condemnation from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The OIC General Secretariat termed direct shooting at civilians a “wicked terrorist act”.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tugged at world conscious over the unabated massacre of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

“The world cannot remain so apathetic and detached regarding the Indian atrocities,” said Qureshi in a press conference on Sunday.

“The Indian soldiers have a free hand to commit mass murder. First they used to resort to aerial firing to disperse protesters, but now they are shooting straight.” He highlighted over 500 casualties in 2018 alone. “In November, 18 unarmed Kashmiris were killed,” he added.