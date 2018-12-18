Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday expressed its annoyance over the Civil Aviation Authority for its failure to submit a probe report about the Pakistan International Airlines plane crash near Havelian in 2016. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by the mother of Mansoor Janjua, co-pilot of the ill-fated flight seeking a judicial probe into the incident and expressed its displeasure over failure of the CAA in submission of the report. The PIA flight PK-661 crashed near Havelian in 2016 killing 48 individuals, including celebrity Junaid Jamshed and Chitral deputy commissioner Osama Warraich. According to the petitioner’s lawyer, the PIA flight crashed en-route to Islamabad from Chitral on December 7, 2016, but no commission was formed to determine the cause of the incident. During the hearing, Justice Aamer asked from CAA if an investigation was conducted and what it revealed. In response to it, the CAA’s legal representative informed the court that while a probe over the matter was indeed conducted, its report has not yet been published.