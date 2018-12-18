Share:

On the invitation of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Executive Committee, a delegation of notable religious and social figures from the Christian community will visit the Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park on December 20, to express interfaith harmony.

The delegation would be led by NPC Executive Committee member Manzoor Masih, while Emmanuel Lorraine, Nadeem Kamran, Rashid Manzoor and other prominent personalities would be part of the delegation.

NPC Chairman Dr Naeem Ghani, along with the members of the NPC Executive Committee would welcome the visitors to express their good wished on the eve of Christmas, a traditional activity of the Council, initiated by its founder Chairman, Late Zahid Malik, years back. The event features cutting of Christmas cake and offering prayers for solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.