Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the National Day Parade on his official visit to Qatar.

The army chief congratulated the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General Staff (pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim on a professional and impressive parade befitting Qatar’s national solidarity and progress.

Earlier, COAS called upon His Qatar Emir Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and the positive role being played by Pakistan for regional stability including Afghanistan.

The COAS thanked Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for Qatar’s continued support towards a negotiated political settlement for peace in Afghanistan. Both, Bajwa and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, also discussed measures to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

The army chief also called on the Qatari prime minister and interior minister. The prime minister expressed keen desire to further diversify and broaden mutual cooperation including security. COAS assured him of Pakistan’s full cooperation in all mutual undertakings.