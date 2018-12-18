Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-An Elite Force policeman sustained serious head injuries after he was pelted with stones by protesters at Chak 256/GB on Rajana-Samundri Road on Monday.

Police baton charged the protestors to disperse them when they kept a road blocked for three hours as protest against the arrest of a man of their village by Rajana police.

Rajana police SHO Munir Ahmed also misbehaved with a TV reporter who was busy shooting a video through his mobile phone camera. The police snatched his mobile phone, and they also arrested some of the protesters.

Talking to journalists, one Ramzan told that the police arrested his brother Liaqat without any case against him. But District Police PRO Attaullah claimed that Liaqat was wanted by Thikriwala (Faisalbad) and Rajana police in three cases of narcotics. He added that a few days ago, Thikriwala police arrested two of his accomplices from Thikriwala when they were selling narcotics there.

However, Liaqat Ali managed to escape. Thikriwala police informed Rajana police with the request to arrest him. He stated that he was also wanted by Rajana police in a similar case and had remained in jail in a narcotics case.

He said the protest staged by Liaqat Ali's relatives was to pressurise the police and when the police asked them to disperse they started pelting the police with stones. As a result, a policeman was seriously wounded and admitted to DHQ hospital.