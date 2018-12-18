Share:

The UN Climate Change Conference 2018 ended on a note of disappointment on December 15 after being extended a day, with a watered down rulebook to implement the Paris Agreement, leaving many decisions to further negotiations as time ran out.

Climate finance, which is needed to help developing countries tackle climate change challenges, was also missing as developed countries backtracked on their commitment to provide finance.

The Katowice decision was weak on ambition with no decision to raise ambition on cutting emissions in light of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 1.5 C report that says the world has essentially 12 years left to cut carbon emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees and avert catastrophic climate change.

According to the official statement by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, “The approval of the Paris Agreement Work Programme is the basis for a transformative process which will require strengthened ambition from the international community. Science has clearly shown that we need enhanced ambition to defeat climate change. From now on, my 5 priorities will be: ambition, ambition, ambition, ambition and ambition. Ambition in mitigation.

Ambition in adaptation. Ambition in finance. Ambition in technical cooperation and capacity building. Ambition in technological innovation”. Bilal Anwar, a long time negotiator from Pakistan representing the Commonwealth at COP24, the “compromise is barely providing the action framework for the Paris Agreement but not necessarily what science compellingly demanded.

Rules for transparency seem now clearly defined aiming to bring robustness and clarity on reporting while providing flexibilities for developing countries”.

He added that: “Pushing the commitments for new and additional sources of climate finance to 2025 and no decision on Article 6 (which provides countries with the opportunity to cooperate with one another when implementing their Nationally Determined Contributions or NDC) will go down as great misses of Katowice”.

The big news from COP24 earlier on was the blocking of the IPCC’s report at the conference. Scientists and many delegates in Poland were shocked as the US, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Kuwait objected to the conference “welcoming” the report.

The specially commissioned report said that the world is now completely off track, heading more towards 3 C rather than 1.5 C. If warming is to be kept to below 1.5 C, then emissions of carbon dioxide have to be halved by 2030.

The head of Pakistan’s delegation to COP24, the Advisor to the PM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam said he was relieved given the obstinate blocking of both sound science as well as productive negotiations by the usual suspects, that “the Katowice outcome has quite remarkably kept the Paris agreement alive and operationally on track with a compromise framework.

For developing countries like Pakistan the spirit of the Common But Differentiated Responsibilities principle has been retained, though very meekly, in the differentiation of the NDC reporting and the flexibility of its monitoring while the promise of long overdue climate finance still remains a pie in the sky.

The certainty of science and the stark reality of climate change, however, demands much more from climate politics than what this watered down compromise can potentially deliver”.

On the last day of the conference, Pakistan also received the good news that it has been elected as Vice-President of the COP plus the country has secured seats on 5 other technical bodies to regulate climate action and financial flows.

According to Amin Aslam “we would endeavor to make global response to climate change stronger, more equitable and more responsive to the collective climate related challenges”.

Pakistan also announced at COP24 that it will revise its NDC before 2020, becoming one of the first developing countries to do so in order to account for the new programmes and actions that the present government has initiated like the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and investments in renewable energy.