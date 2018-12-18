Share:

LONDON - UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will demand that British prime minister Theresa May immediately set a date for a meaningful Brexit vote or his party will mount a vote of no confidence.

The opposition leader plans to spearhead the process tomorrow should Mrs. May refuse to set a date, with the new threats coming just days after the embattled prime minister survived a vote of no confidence last Wednesday.

The fresh challenge comes as Mrs May is set to reveal her Cabinet’s plans to prepare for a hard Brexit. British state secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark has not ruled out a second referendum if the prime minister’s deal is voted down by Commons.

Parliament should be “invited to say what it would agree with”, he continued, adding that he would give MPs a range of options to choose from.

