NFL highlighted for family-friendly policies

KARACHI : A recent case study ‘Retaining Top Talent Through Family Friendly Policies’, published by IFC, has identified National Foods Limited as having family friendly policies for their employees. The case studies feature a total of 5 companies which were evaluated on the basis of gender diversity policies which enable these organizations to retain top talent. A few of the metrics evaluated were the percentage of women working in these organizations, the support provided to their employees who are working parents and also the business impacts of such family friendly policies.

National Foods has built a Daycare for their employees who are encouraged to bring in their kids and toddlers who remain under the supervision of trained caregivers. National Foods has also incorporated flexible work arrangements, which encourage employees to be attentive to their family needs without compromising their work quality. Aiming to provide good benefits to its employees, NFL also provides medical allowance on top of salary and health & life insurance. The Company has a 100% maternity return rate showing that females are comfortable in working for NFL after becoming mothers.

The different policies which encourage a healthy work life balance has helped NFL in enabling their employees to excel in performance which in turn puts the whole organization in an upward trajectory. Abrar Hasan, CEO of NFL, said, ‘We are honored to be a strong advocate of gender diversity. Such case studies help in establishing benchmarks in the industry, enlightening all the players to build family friendly environments for their employees. Our goal is to become an employer of choice for women’.

Bank Al Habib offers high monthly returns

KARACHI (PR): Bank AL Habib offers AL Habib Mahana Munafa Account featuring monthly payment of profit. The investment is available in five flexible schemes from one to five years term with monthly profit payments up to 10.10% per annum on a five-year deposit. The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 25,000 and financing up to 90% against deposit is also offered. At present, Bank AL Habib has a network of more than 715 branches & sub-branches in 269 cities including offshore branches in the Karachi Export Processing Zone, Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles.

The Bank also has representative offices in Dubai (UAE), Istanbul (Turkey), Beijing (China) & Nairobi (Kenya).

Standard Chartered United Youth League concludes

KARACHI (PR): Agha Khan, Khara Dar won the Girls and Lyari Kakri won the U-14 Boys Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League Final which was recently held in Karachi. Earlier, Baldia Centre and KU Academy had won the U-10 and U-12 boys editions respectively. This league was sponsored by Standard Chartered, as part of its community service mandate to promote sports amongst children.

e objective of the “Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League” was to provide a platform for youth football teams from across Karachi who came together, broke barriers and inculcated the spirit of competition. A total of 720 boys’ and 80 girls’ teams participated in the league which kicked off at Karachi United Stadium on 14th September 2018.

A total of 800 boys and girls from across Karachi participated in this tournament. 128 matches were played in different locations including Old Golimar, Clifton, Malir, Baldia, Liyari, Korangi and Mauripur. Through this tournament 12 community centres were engaged.

Systems-led consortium wins Rs248m contract

QUETTA (PR): Board of Revenue (BOR), Government of Balochistan has awarded the Land Records Management Information System (LRMIS) contract worth Rs. 248 million to SUS-JV, a consortium led by Systems in partnership with UltraSoft System.

Expected to complete over a span of 3 years, LRMIS is an extension of the successful project launched by Systems in Punjab and KPK. Built around cutting-edge technologies, LRMIS will modernize the existing land distribution system, improve public accessibility to land records by simplifying procedures, and ensure scalability, security, transparency, uniform service, and functionality across various service centers in the region. The project will also significantly increase land revenue for BOR and the Government of Balochistan through a computerized, streamlined, and user-friendly process.

“This phenomenal project reaffirms our belief in technology and technological progression as a crucial element in solving Pakistan’s existing problems,” said Asif Peer, CEO of Systems. “Our work in the public sector is our contribution towards a progressive Pakistan and automating and digitalizing Pakistan’s future. We believe this incredible project will have a tremendous spillover effect by creating employment in Balochistan and boosting its economy.”

“As the oldest and largest IT firm in Pakistan, Systems can leverage its vast local, regional, and global experience in the public sector to enable the digital transformation of Balochistan’s IT landscape,”said Imran Soofi, Regional Sales Head and project lead at Systems.“This strategic win cements Systems’ position as a digital enabler across Pakistan.”

Team Systems is thrilled to be given this major responsibility once again and is determined to take this initiative forward to help create a more prosperous and digitally enabled Pakistan.

Oppo R17 Pro now available

LAHORE (PR): OPPO has launched its R17 Pro in Pakistan, the recent addition to its globally famed ‘R’ series. The product was launched the other day and will be available nationwide for purchase. The price for the power packed device has been announced at PKR 109,999. The R17 Pro comes in two colors, namely ‘Radiant Mist’ and ‘Emerald Green’ and has a stylish finish. Its sleek design and advanced technology makes it an ideal smartphone. On this occasion, OPPO’s CEO –George Long said, “I am very excited about bringing the R17 Pro to Pakistan. OPPO has received an amazing response from this market previously and I am sure that this product will make its mark in the country.”

The R17 Pro has addressed the issue of night photography and has come out with a smart aperture feature and a software-level AI Ultra-clear Engine which helps the user take high-quality images in the dark or at night photos. This technology will revolutionize night photography and will enable users to utilize their camera phones at night.