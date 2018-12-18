Share:

LAHORE - The court of additional session judge here yesterday fixed for December 22 hearing of the plea seeking registration of a sedition case against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The plea seeks high treason case against the JUI-F chief over his statement at a public meeting in the city on August 8 when he allegedly provoked people against celebrations of Independence Day. The applicant says the alleged statement hurt feelings of millions of Pakistanis and the stand taken by the Maulana in the rally was allegedly adopted by the former CM. He said his application for registration for case against the said two was not entertained by the police station, Model Town, which obliged him to move the court of law.

FAWAD HASSAN FAWAD CASE

HEARING ON JAN 20

Headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi, a division bench of the Lahore High Court yesterday called the parties to argue on January 20 the bail application of former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad who at present is in custody in the Ashiyana Housing Project.

Counsel for the petitioner appearing before the court last day requested the court to fix hearing of the case after the Supreme Court has decided the matter of bail of other co-accused in the same case for which January 19 has been fixed.

The petitioner pleads before the court against the second arrest which the NAB affected on the charges of amassing assets beyond declared means of income after he was already in custody on the allegations of corruption.

He contends the second arrest is contrary to the will of law and section 24 of the NAB Ordinance. He prays for setting aside the arrest in question on the ground that it did not meet demands of the relevant law.