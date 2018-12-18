Share:

GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves were on the rampage in the city as citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 21 hits here on Monday.

Police said that armed men snatched Rs40 thousands and a cell phone from Awais in Wahndo while in Baghbanpura police limits, armed men looted Rs100 thousands and two cell phones from Shafaqat.

In Wazirabad City area, Javed was deprived of Rs130 thousands, a gold ring and a cell phone at gunpoint; armed men looted Rs50 thousands and a gold chain from a woman on Kashmir Road; three armed men entered the house of Faizan and looted Rs42 thousands, gold ornaments and valuables; Qayyum was deprived of Rs400 thousands and gold ornaments at gunpoint in Cantt area.

In Wazirabad Saddr, bandits snatched Rs70 thousands, a locket set and a cell phone from Ilyas while in Sabzi Mandi robbers took away Rs100 thousands, a gold ring and a cell phone from a woman.

In Sohdra, dacoits took away Rs220 thousands, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Ejaz; in Cantt area, robbers looted Rs22 thousands, a cell phone and a motorcycle from Shahzad; in Nowshera Virkan, Zia Rasool was deprived of Rs200 thousands, two cell phones and gold ornaments at gunpoint; in Wahndo, dacoits took away Rs60 thousands and gold ornaments from Mubashir; in Emanabad, robbers looted Rs200 thousands and a cell phone from Dastgir; in Gujranwala Saddr police limits, armed men snatched Rs110 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phones from a woman.

In theft incidents, unknown thieves swept the houses and shops of Iftikhar, Shahbaz, Mubeen, Anees and Khalid while the car of Shafiq was stolen from Kotwali area.

Police resolve

abduction mystery

Police resolved the mystery of a kidnapping incident and recovered the 'abductee' from Muzaffargarh on Monday.

According to police, Yasmin gave an application to Aroop Police that her husband Jamshed had been kidnapped by suspects unknown to her.

The police registered a case and investigated the matter. They traced out Jamshed through a phone call and arrested him from Muzaffargarh.

He told the police that he had borrowed money from different persons, and they were asking him to return their money. So, he and his wife planned the kidnapping drama.