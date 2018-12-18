Share:

ISLAMABAD : Adviser to the Prime Minister on commerce, textile, industries and production and investments, Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said all necessary measures would be taken to make the writing instruments industry competitive and vibrant so that it could meet the local demands as well as exports. A delegation of Writing Instruments Association called on him and discussed issues faced by the local writing instruments industry, a press release said. They informed that the smuggling through Afghan Transit Trade is hurting the domestic stationary industry particularly pencil manufacturing. The delegation further urged that regulatory duties may be imposed on the import of pencils so that local industry is protected. The adviser assured the industry representatives that a level playing field would be provided to the domestic industry. “National Tariff Policy is going to fix tariff anomalies besides protecting local industry” he added.