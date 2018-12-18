Share:

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday visited South Waziristan and saw the on-going border fencing work at Angoor Adda.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, KP IGFC South Major General Abid Latif received the defence minister and KP governor upon arrival. The visiting dignitaries were given a detailed briefing on the security situation, on-going operations and progress on socio-economic development projects.

They lauded the improved security situation and the progress of the development work and later the met with local tribal elders and Maliks. It is pertinent to mention here that Director General ISPR, on December 16, had said that the work of the border fencing with Afghanistan will be completed by December 2019.

ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement said that the Pakistan Army had completed 70 pct work of the border fencing. Despite intense weather and firing from other side of the boundary line, the Army’s soldiers are consistently working to make the Pak-Afghan border secure, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement.

