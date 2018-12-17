Share:

As we all know that the social media is one the worst thing and there are many kind of apps which are the parts of social media , such as, Facebook, Whatsapp, Messenger and etc. Mostly people upload bad photos and videos in Facebook, while other users saw them then they wanted to see these bad things and slowly their lives became destroy. On the other hand, these children are using the social media and it is affecting to them very badly. However, they all the day use social media and cannot read because they put their all attentions to the social media and they make many unknown friends. Furthermore, they message their unknown friends by using messenger and by known friends these children became bad. Unknown friends send bad videos and photos to children and while children saw the videos or photos then they always try watch bad videos and photos. I suggest you all that try to give less time to your social media .

MUNEEB MA,

Singanisar, December 6.