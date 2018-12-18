Share:

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh has said that the resolution of issues of general public was the prime focus of the district administration.

He stated this while talking to media after the ‘Khuli Katcheri’ held at the DC office Peshawar on Tuesday. The ‘Khuli Katcheri’ was being held at the DC office on every Tuesday for the last three months to hear the problems faced by the citizens and taking steps for their resolution.

Hundreds of complaints of general public were listened on the occasion and DC Imran Hamid issues directives to officials concerned for resolving the issues at earliest. Most of the complaints were related to encroachments, price hike and revenue.

The DC Peshawar said that district administration would continue to hold ‘Khuli Katcheri’ on every Tuesday to facilitate the general public and immediate resolution of problems faced by them.