LAHORE - In another step towards providing relief to homeless people in the city, the district administration appointed doctors at city’s five temporary shelter homes on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed issued a notification in this regard. The health CEO would monitor the performance of these doctors. Doctors will be available at shelter homes from 6pm to 9pm.

Dr Khadim Hussain will perform duty at Thokar Niaz Beg shelter home, Dr Nadeem Tariq at Badami Bagh shelter home, Dr Nadeem Mansha at Data Darbar shelter home and Dr Arif Bilal at Railway Station shelter home.

Homeless people or passengers who are staying in these shelters homes would get themselves checked from doctors.

It is pertinent to mention that service of temporary shelter homes was started on November 22 and so far 5,000 people have stayed in large-sized tents where district administration, social welfare department, LWMC and civil defence jointly provide two-time meals, blankets and pillows and water facility to these people.

DC Saleha Saeed said quality of food would be maintained at every cost.