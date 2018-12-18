Share:

The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the issue regarding Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja and Dr Areeba Abbasi will be dealt with legally.

On Sunday, Dr Abbasi, the daughter of Hanif Abbasi, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said she had resigned from her job at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital owing to a toxic work environment created by her medical superintendent.

She alleged that Dr Tariq Niazi, the superintendent, was targetting her for political revenge and said he has links to leaders from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

While speaking to media in Lahore, Buzdar said, “Basharat Raja issue will be dealt with legally. We are looking into it.”

The Chief Minister continued, “We do not know anything about the audio leak yet. Things will become clearer after an investigation.”

Buzdar added, that the government institutions are sticking to their policy of non-interference.

Responding to a question regarding the approval of Dr Abbasi’s resignation the CM said, “Dr Areeba sent her resignation to medical superintendent, not me. The medical superintendent will make a decision regarding that.”

Moreover, CM Buzdar shared that registration books across Punjab will be replaced with a smart card for car registration. “This card is already in use in Islamabad and now we will introduce it in the rest of Punjab,” Buzdar said.

“Forgery of car registration will be eliminated with this,” he added.

Buzdar further shared that 750 machines will be installed across Punjab. “The card costs Rs1,500 in Islamabad, Rs700 in Karachi, while it will be available for Rs520 in Punjab,” he added.

The chief minister added that ceremony regarding the provincial government’s completion of 100 days will be held on December 22.