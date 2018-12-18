Share:

PARIS : Earlier, France has been actively promoting its “GAFA tax” named after four tech giants, Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, which will make the corporations pay taxes on their huge Europe-based businesses.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced Monday that France will introduce a new tax in January targeting key internet and tech corporations.

According to the official, the new tax is expected to raise 500 million euros (570 million dollars) next year.

The French minister’s statement comes shortly after reports published earlier in the day that India was exploring the possibility of imposing taxes on Google and Facebook for their paid services, including advertisements sold to local clients.