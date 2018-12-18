Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the birth anniversary of great Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib would be celebrated in a befitting manner this year.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to finalise events and various programmes on birth anniversary of Mirza Ghalib.

He desired that the new generation should learn about the personality and art of Ghalib. He said with the passage of time importance of Ghalib’s literary work had not decreased which was a proof of his greatness. Ghalib gave a new and spontaneous trend in letter writing in Urdu language, he added.

He asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments to arrange special sittings on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil, Additional Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveeb, Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts Jamal Shah, Joint Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Chairman National Language Promotion Department and renowned poet Iftikhar Arif, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr Inam ul Haq Javed, Director General Academy of Letters Pakistan Dr Rashid Hamid and Executive Director Lok Heritage Shahira Shahid attended the meeting.

Talking to protesting journalists at the Parliament House, Fawad Hussain termed unfortunate the incident of violence against the cameramen of a private news channel by the security guards of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the premises of Parliament House.

he said two private guards of Nawaz Sharif had attacked cameramen Ali Zaidi and Wajid.

He said Wajid received fatal injuries and fell unconscious. He was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where his MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) test was conducted. “We all pray for his early recovery,” he added.

He said one guard had escaped while the other was arrested by the National Assembly security personnel. The guard had reportedly fled in the car of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, he alleged.

The minister said the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Islamabad had been asked to look into the matter. Action would be taken against the guards involved in the incident. The guard at large would be arrested soon, he added.

He said cameramen, who worked in difficult circumstances, were considered soul of the media.

The minister said the National Assembly Speaker had issued instructions that no private guard would be allowed to enter the premises of Parliament House.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said action would be taken the guards involved in the incident as per law. They would be arrested within 24 hours.

The journalists dispersed after the assurance of Information Minister that the guards involved in the incident would be arrested. They demanded said that the security chief of Nawaz Sharif should also be nominated as accused in the first information report because he had ordered the guards to unleash violence on the journalists.