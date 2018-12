Share:

KASUR-A girl was allegedly raped while another was abducted in a separate incident here the other day.

Brother of the rape victim told Sarai Mughal police that his sister was alone at home when suspect Qamar Hussain entered the house and raped her. The police registered a case.

In another incident, Sana Yusuf, daughter of M Yusuf, was alone at home in Zaid Housing Scheme, Pattoki when suspect Channo came and abducted her. Police were investigating.