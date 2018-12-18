Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani consulate in China’s Chengdu city has urged the government not to close down the Commercial Section as ties between Pakistan and China were expanding enormously.

In a letter to the Secretary Commerce, the consulate said: “There is undisputedly a rich mosaic of relationship that we have evolved over the past decade between Pakistan and West China. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will further enrich this engagement as time progresses. During these times it is absolutely prudent to send positive diplomatic vibes to the host government and the world demonstrating our desire to solidify our ties with China.”

Referring to the directives to close down the Commercial Section, the consulate wrote: “Yesterday we received a letter by diplomatic bag informing that Chengdu’s Commercial Section is to be closed down. As you are kindly aware a lot of communication has ensued on this matter. In multiple communications it was strongly highlighted by us that Sichuan was becoming major hub of connectivity, growth, and massive economic development in the Asian region. One indicator to gauge importance of this area lies in the fact that this region (Sichuan, Yunnan, and Chongqing) has 34 Consulates, most of which are Europeans.”

Chengdu is a sub-provincial city which serves as the capital of Sichuan province in China. It is one of the three most populous cities in Western China, the other two being Chongqing and Xi’an.

The government’s decision to close down the Commercial Section comes at a time when China has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan under the CPEC and BRI.

The CPEC is a framework of regional connectivity. It not only benefits China and Pakistan but will have positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republic, and the region.

The Corridor aims enhancement of geographical linkages having improved road, rail and air transportation system with frequent and free exchanges of growth and people to people contact, enhancing understanding through academic, cultural and regional knowledge and culture, activity of higher volume of flow of trade and businesses, producing and moving energy to have more optimal businesses and enhancement of co-operation by win-win model will result in well connected, integrated region of shared destiny, harmony and development.

The letter said: “In our interaction, Sichuan government seems dedicated to have special relations with Pakistan. It is contemplating to operate direct flights between Lahore and Chengdu (and) has (also) offered us Pakistan Pavilion at a major Port in Chengdu, (it) extends special concessions to us during trade fairs held here, and is backing private delegations going to Pakistan to deepen trade ties. Number of delegations travelling between Sichuan and Pakistan is increasing: This week a vice-ministerial level delegation from here is in Pakistan trying to assess economic opportunities in Pakistan. Many major companies of Sichuan are working at projects in Pakistan. Sichuan has extended invitation to our highest dignitaries to visit this region. Moreover, more importantly our exports to this region are increasing and hopefully will continue to witness positive trend in future.”

It added: “It is therefore strongly recommended that the MOC (Ministry of Commerce) may kindly review its decision and instead of closing down the Commercial Section let it be manned by the Marketing Officer-cum-Translator. And since many trade exhibitions take place every year here, EMDF may be kept at Mission’s disposal.” The letter said: “We can assure you that we will make best and judicious use of lean resources of MOC (Ministry of Commerce) to continue to further our trade, commercial, and diplomatic interests. And the dividends derived from keeping the Section here will far overweigh expenditure incurred therein.” Officials said the government is yet to respond to the letter from the Chengdu consulate.