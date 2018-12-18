Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has taken disciplinary action against 214 officers and officials of various DISCOs on account involvement in electricity theft.

The revelation in this regard was made in a meeting to review performance of power sector in the wake of targets assigned to various organisations. The meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and was attended by high officials of Power Division and PEPCO.

The minister was briefed by MD PEPCO that a total of 15,489 cases of theft have been detected since launch of campaign by the Power Division on the direction of the Prime Minister while 7,543 FIRs have been registered and 1150 persons have been arrested. A total of 35.638 million units have been charged from consumers on account of theft detection amounting to Rs564.570 million of which Rs116.840 million have been recovered.

The minister was further apprised that 214 officers and officials of various DISCOS have been either dismissed, sent on forced retirement, suspended or other disciplinary proceeding initiated against them on account of their involvement in electricity theft. FIRs are also being lodged against those officials.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan directed the concerned authorities for quick registration of FIRs against electricity thieves and directed the PEPCO to monitor and execute correct application of relevant law in the FIRs to bring the culprits to justice. The minister expressed the resolve to take all necessary steps for making the electricity theft an expensive and cumbersome process in order to save billions of rupees for the national exchequer.

He informed that his meeting with Chief Minister Sindh last week was very fruitful and the CM has committed to extend all-out assistance to SEPCO and HESCO in the drive against electricity theft. He further informed that he will meet Chief Minister Balochistan in the near future to seek his assistance in this regard.

The minister expressed concern over posting of certain officers of various grades at same station for more than three years and directed PEPCO to immediately take action in this regard.

On statistics regarding observance of safety parameters by the line staff and availability of sufficient and quality safety equipment, the minister expressed his dissatisfaction and directed PEPCO to prepare a report on international standards and implement the same in all DISCOs as current dispensation cannot be left to continue to the detriment of officials.

The minister directed that the DISCOs performance would be reviewed in next week on the targets assigned on various accounts including recovery, lines losses, improvement of distribution network etc. He also expressed his strong resolve to give merit and best performance a preference in the power sector.