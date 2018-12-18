Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has been failed to achieve anything ‘substantial’ through its months-long tussle with the opposition over chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee as there is nothing new in the agreement reached between treasury and opposition benches last week.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had taken a hard stance in this regard and refused to accept leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC. In response, the opposition had decided not to join any of the standing committee of the house, which not only delayed formation of the standing committees but also halted the legislative process.

Recently, after wasting around 4 months, the government showed leniency and accepted the name of Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC with a condition that a special committee headed by a PTI MNA will review the audit objections belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure.

However, the senior officers working in the PAC wing of National Assembly told this scribe that the government locked its horns with opposition on a non-issue, as the outcome of this tussle was nothing but a face saving for the treasury benches.

“There were 4 sub-committees of the PAC and a monitoring and implementation committee of the same during the last National Assembly which were headed by MNAs belonging to different political parties”, a Joint Secretary explained, adding: “One of these sub-committees headed by PTI member could discuss the audit paras of PML-N’s government easily for which the ruling party wasted 4 months.”

The opposition leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was the Chairman PAC in the last assembly while the headships of sub-committees were given to Rana Afzaal Hussain and Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang of PML-N, Shafqat Mehmood of PTI, Syed Naved Qamar of PPP and others.

Meanwhile, sources inside the National Assembly secretariat said that in absence of PAC and standing committees, the staff members deputed with the committee chairmen remained idle while cars which are supposed to be allotted to the committee chairmen remained parked at the Parliament House.

The sources further said that an additional secretary, a joint secretary, 2 deputy secretaries, 4 section officers and a large number of non-gazetted staff members are on the strength of PAC wing whereas an additional secretary, 3 joint secretaries, a director general, 2 deputy secretaries and 11 section officers are working in the committees’ wing of the National Assembly.

They said that the PAC secretariat worked after the end of an assembly as the pending items go forward while the committee wing remained inactive in transitional phase as all the pending agenda items are dropped when the term of National Assembly ends.

When contacted, Additional Secretary National Assembly Afzal Ahmed said: “Though, we were relatively out of burden in absence of standing committees; however, we did not waste this time and completed the profiling of all ministries and divisions.”

There are a standing committee for each ministry in addition to the standing committee on public accounts, standing committee on rules of procedure and privileges, standing committee on house and library and standing committee on government assurance and business advisory.

Rules provide that each committee shall comprise of not more than 20 members to be elected by the Assembly while a lawmaker can become a member of multiple committees. The minister concerned acts as ex-officio member in respective committee; however, he or she is not entitled to vote unless he or she is a member of the assembly.

In addition to the standing committees, the NA can constitute, in accordance with the provisions of rule 244, Select Committees on Bills and Special Committees to carry out functions specified in the motion.

