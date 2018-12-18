Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan says the provincial government is efficiently working on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the bright future of the nation.

Addressing a function in Peshawar, he said TEVTA has been established to provide skilled manpower for CPEC related projects.

Mehmood Khan said thirteen technical training centres have been handed over to Pakistan Air Force to provide digital skills to youth.

He said funds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Impact Challenge Program have been enhanced from 500 million to 2 billion rupees.