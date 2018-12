Share:

CHANGCHUN-Hongqi, a subsidiary of China's leading automaker FAW Group has sold a record 30,000 cars so far this year, the company announced Saturday. The company sold 20,825 H5 models and 9,175 H7 models, surpassing the sales target the company set for this year, it said. Hongqi, meaning "red flag," is China's iconic sedan brand. The brand was established in 1958 and has been used as the vehicle for parades at national celebrations.