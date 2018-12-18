Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday called for strengthening security arrangements of the consulates in Karachi.

Karachi police have introduced a software to take all consulates on board and also proposed Whatsaap groups which include the representatives of all the consulates in Karachi, police and Rangers in order to strength the security of the consulates.

IGP Sindh Dr Imam was chairing a meeting held at his office with the counsel generals and representatives of as many as 28 countries. He during a meeting also highlighted the priorities of police regarding security of the consulates and also directed the police officials concerned about to strengthen the mutual understanding.

IGP Sindh said that all the countries are taking precautionary steps to deal with the terrorism while keeping the threats of terrorism. “It is proud full that the Sindh police are taking all the security steps about to provide the security to the consulates, foreign experts, representatives, their offices, residential places and staff perfectly with the available sources,” IGP Sindh said. “Not only the police, but the Rangers and other law enforcement agencies are also engaged in providing securities and the coordination between them about intelligence collection and sharing is also continuing.”

He also directed Additional IG Karachi to ensure the meeting with the counsel generals and representatives of the all consulates on monthly basis so that the foolproof security measures could be taken with their consultation.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh while briefing the meeting recommended to establish the watch towers and CCTV command and control system rooms at all the consulates’ selected points. He said that while keeping a recent failed attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, police is introducing a SOS software which will be given to all the consulates. “The police quick action would be ensured at an emergency situation through this software,” Karachi police chief explained. SP Foreigners Security Bashir Brohi also briefed the meeting about the security measures taken by the Foreigners Security Cell.

IGP Sindh also paid thanks to all the consul generals and representatives for their arrival and assured them that the Sindh police are taking extraordinary security measures to provide protection to the common masses as well as representatives, experts, consulates and their offices and residential places.