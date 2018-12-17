Share:

I would like to draw the attention of concerned authority through your esteem new paper toward a serious issue the inalienable problems of student.

As we all well-known that students are considered as prospective heirs of nation. So they should be w well equipped with sound moral, political economical views. And they are the pillars on which beautiful edifices will be built. And they are having these qualities Desires to win, Courage to do something, Wisdom to understand and unravel the problems.

But if we start talking about their problems that are inalienable problems that are usually being faced by them for example time management problem; Homesickness, Depression, sickness / health condition and social problems that has been facing by them since Pakistan came on to it’s existence and sometimes these problems make them to feel disappoint and frustrate due to these they can’t be able to face the challenges and also cannot compete with others.

As a consequence many of them committed suicide who become fed up from their lives because of such unbearable and innumerable of them have given up from their study and some of they become patients of psycho.

Therefore I appeal to the concerned authority to please take a serious step toward of this dangerous issue and assure the students for a perfect educational environment.

NIAZ BALOCH,

Karachi, December 7.