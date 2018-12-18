Share:

BAGHDAD:- Iraq has declared victory over Daesh end of last year. Currently, Baghdad is conducting a military operation in Syria to help the government forces clear the last pockets of terrorism. Simultaneously, Iraq is beefing up security at its border with Syria in order to prevent terrorists from infiltrating the country. Commenting on Baghdad’s efforts in the anti-Daesh* fight, speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives Mohamed Al-Halbousi underlined the role of Saudi Arabia in anti-terrorist activities. “Iraq has overcome a difficult phase thanks to the support of the Kingdom.’’– SPUTNIK