ISLAMABAD - Expressing satisfaction over the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Turkey Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, besides making joint efforts to contain money laundering.

Interior Minister of Turkey Suleyman Soyla called on Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday and invited the premier to visit Turkey.

Both leaders discussed Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation in diverse areas including security, border management, immigration and anti-terrorism.

The Turkish minister said that Ankra would provide every possible assistance to Islamabad in dealing with the issue of money laundering. The two leaders also agreed upon the need to put in place a robust mechanism to deal with the issue of illegal immigration.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his best wishes for the Turkish president and Turkish leadership and extended invitation to President Erdogan and his cabinet members to visit Pakistan.

Discussing issues of terrorism and regional peace, the Turkish interior minister appreciated the efforts and sacrifices made by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Khan, welcoming the Turkish minister to Pakistan, said Turkey held special place in hearts of Pakistanis who deeply admired Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the recent socio-economic achievements of Turkey under its present visionary leadership.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkey bilateral relationship and mutual cooperation existing between the two countries. The prime minister offered sharing of Pakistan’s expertise and experience in dealing with the issue of terrorism that not only threatened peace of a country but the entire region. The premier also highlighted various steps being taken by the country to deal with the issue of money laundering and illegal immigration.

The Turkish minister facilitated PM Khan on behalf of the Turkish leadership on his election and assumption of the office of prime minister. He conveyed message of felicitation and best wishes from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the prime minister.

He said the Turkish leadership admired vision of prime minister for democracy, education and justice.

The Turkish minister was accompanied by Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çatakl, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Deputy Commander of Turkish General Command of Gendarmarie Lt-Gen. Ali Çardakç, DG Migration Management Abdullah Ayaz and Head of the EU Affairs and Foreign Relations Department Sava Ünlü.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan, Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua, Interior Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.