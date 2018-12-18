Share:

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police cricket team beat Shalimar Cricket Academy by two wickets in a friendly 25-overs-a-side cricket match played here at Police Headquarters cricket ground. SCA skipper won the toss and opted to bat first on bright sunny day. Noman was star for SCA, as he slammed unbeaten 118 studded with 10 fours and two sixes, while Hassan his 57 with the help of 7 boundaries. Skipper Ayub Awan grabbed 4-35 and Shahid Siddiqui took 2-31. Islamabad Police chased down the target on the third delivery of the 25th over. M Tahir made match-winning 43. Hamid Ali scored 41, Shahzaib 36 and Shehryar 31 to ensure Police reach home losing 8 wickets. Syed Tahoor took 3-40 and Khalil 2-43 while two batsmen were run out, Ayub Awan and Tahir were named players of the match.–Staff Reporter