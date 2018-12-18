Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is in custody, but his network is still active in Pakistan. In a statement issued from Mansoora, he said that the release of Indian spy Muhammad Nehal Ansari by Pakistan was a gift to New Delhi on the continuing bloodletting of Kashmiris and it was tantamount to rubbing salt into Kashmiris’ wounds. Sirajul Haq warned that a big human tragedy could occur because of drought conditions in Balochistan. He said that if adequate supply of drinking water was not ensured and dams were not built, hundreds of thousands of people would be forced to migrate from Balochistan. He said that prompt measures were needed to overcome the backwardness of the province and to start large-scale relief measures with the cooperation of the provincial government. Addressing the provincial JI leadership, he said that the injustice done to Balochistan in the past must be redressed. He demanded that the development packages announced by the past as well as the present governments for Balochistan must be implemented without further delay. Besides, he said, the dues of the province still lying with the federal government should be cleared forthwith. He said that billions of rupees were still due from the federal government only under the head of gas. He said that Balochsitan was supplying gas to the entire country but several areas of the provincial capital were still without gas. The JI chief said that the Balochistan chief minister had admitted that he could not bring any change during the last four months. He said this was disappointing. He said that the powers given to the provinces under the 18th Amendment must be implemented fully. Haq said that Balochsitan had not been given its due share in the federal government because of which the educated Baloch youth were disappointed. He said that the PTI government had promised to create 10 million jobs for the youth and the Balochistan province should get its due share so that the Baloch youth could become a part of the national mainstream. The JI chief condemned silence of the world community over the genocide of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces. He especially urged the Muslim world to snap all ties with India till it grants Kashmiris their right to self-determination.