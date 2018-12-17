Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she is launching her own range of skincare products and insisted her line will be ''something that works'' for every woman.

Jennifer Lopez is releasing her own skincare line.

The 49-year-old actress-and-singer has revealed that she'll be launching her own range of products so her fans can have glowing skin just like her and has admitted it's taken a long time to create the range because she ''doesn't want to put just anything out''.

Speaking to Refinery29, she said: ''I will be coming out with a skincare line; I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put just anything out. It's going to be something that works, that's what you can count on when my name is on something.''

The preventative range, which will launch next year, will stave off signs of ageing and the 'Second Act' star wants to share ''all the secrets'' she's learned over the years to stay looking great.

She said: ''I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have, and it doesn't have anything to do with needles.''

Although the 'Get Right' hitmaker is sharing her skincare secrets she has previously credited her youthful complexion to a healthy lifestyle and drinking lots of water.

She previously said: ''I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine, that really wrecks your skin as you get older.''

J.Lo also revealed that she is ''rarely in the sun'' but always wears sunscreen if she does enjoy a day in the rays, and her commitment to UV protection is another reason her skin is in such great condition.

She said: ''I am rarely in the sun, but if I am, I wear a lot of sunscreen, I've never been one to take a lot of sun, which is why my skin has maintained itself.''