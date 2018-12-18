Share:

LAHORE - PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has supported his party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s demand for early elections, saying the former president has only highlighted what is available in democracy when a government fails to deliver.

“Let a fair and transparent election take place. Everyone will come to know one’s worth,” Kaira told a press conference here yesterday. He said it is time that every institution should work within its ambit of constitutional authority.

He said a balance working relationship not only benefits the institutions but the society also. He said highlighting facts about institution does not mean, confrontation. He said Asif Ali Zardari did not say anything wrong by demanding early polls.

The PPP Punjab President said the PPP leaders at present are facing inquiries when the past vindicates that such probe were held against the Party leaders and nothing was found out against.

The PPP leaders are being called to question the matters as old as 10 to 15 years, but the PPP will face and come out clean, he said adding, but the fact what the PTI government are doing is not fair and transparent.

He said the PPP was held accountable by the history and the masses as well.

He said the government ministers and the government allied are facing charges but no action is there against them and they are going scot free.

If you have to take people into custody, first do it on your own men, he asked the rulers. Whether Speaker Punjab Assembly and other members of his family are not required in inquiry and why it is stalled, he posed adding, the PPP is up on arms on this discriminatory attitude. Once again supporting early polls to a question Kaira said, the losers on the ruling side in the last election are themselves seeking early election as they too seriously suspect fairness of the elections.

He also grilled the government on the matter of dwindling economic condition of the country and ascribed the situation to the wrong, immature and misdirected policies and wrong decisions.

He said the PTI which had stipulated 100-day in power to show performance to the masses, but it has miserable failed to deliver. To a question he paid full respect to the judiciary however adding, who will take suo motu notice of the piles of cases pending before the courts over the years? He also mentioned about shut down of the judicial work in Faisalabad, and Gujranwala due to protest of the lawyers there.