KARACHI - Capitalism has further hardened its grip on the poor people of word and without studying Karl Marx and implementing his teachings getting rid of the capitalism is not possible, said speakers of a moot held on Monday evening.

According to details, the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) organised a gathering at their office in connection with the 200th birthday of great communist scholar Karl Marx that was attended by workers belonging to different industries, home-based workers, political and social activists, students and youths.

Dr Syed Jafar Ahmed, intellectual, said the Marxism is necessary for the survival of humanity, adding the capitalism is a danger not only to humanity but also to human life on earth.

He said the revolutionary philosopher, and ideological teacher of working class, Marx, was born in Germany on May 5, 1818. He is one of those distinguished personalities of past millennium/ known human history who cast the deepest and everlasting affects on human societies with his thinking, philosophy and work. He said he provided the ideological weapons to workers of different countries, which resulted in vast economic, social and revolutionary changes in whole world.

Dr Riaz Shaikh, Dean of faculty of social sciences at SZABIST said Karl Marx opposed the economists and intellectuals of the dominant class and told that the imperialism is not a divine system and the economic and social relations created by it are not also an eternal fact. He stated that labor was the basis of capital, and presented the revolutionary theory of social science and told that the capital in fact is the result of exploitation of workers and this contradiction would finally result in the end of the capitalism.

Comrade Zubair ur Rahman, columnist, said the creator of the slogan “Workers of world, unite!” Karl Marx was the first philosopher of the world who not only interpreted and described the world but also talked about how to change it and discovered the basis of social changes. This is why Karl Marx during his whole life remained affiliated to the political struggle of his revolutionary friend Friedrich Engels. He laid the foundation of the First International, the international organization of workers and till their death struggled to unite and organize the workers of the world.

In the beginning of the program, silence of one minute was observed for Leftist leader Fanoos Gujjar, noted poet Fahmida Riaz and young martyrs of the Peshawar school tragedy.