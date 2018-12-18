Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Dr Amjad Ansari, seasoned Kashmiri homeo physician, hailing from AJK, has been appointed as visiting professor at renowned Sri Lankan Sir Aantin Memorial Teaching Hospital in Colombo, it was officially said.

The Board of Governors of the Medicina Alternative, a Sri Lankan regulatory body of homeo medicines and hospitals, have issued formal notification of Dr Ansari.

Dr Amjad Ansari will perform services for next two years as the visiting professor in the teaching hospital.

The Kashmir-born legendary homeo Dr Amjad Ansari has a long distinguished carrier in the field of homeo medicine both at abroad and home.

He had been associated with the Medicina Alternative, Colombo after qualifying, with distinction, the doctorate of Homeo Medinces from a leading college in Sri Lanka in 1990.

He also holds the degrees of doctorate (PhD) in alternative medicines and Doctorate of Medicine since 2003.

Dr Ansari also performed services, for a long time, in various leading homeo hospitals in Sri Lanka, Maldives and Malasia - before founding a grand state-of-the-art Srinagar Homeo hospital in Mirpur city of AJK.

NEW POLICE POST

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar inaugurated a new post of Punjab Highway Patrolling police on Toba-Akal Wala Road near Akal Wala-Jhang Bypass on Monday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said that it was the demand of residents of dozens of villages along the road which had been fulfilled.

“With the establishment of the new police post, the villagers will get rid of robberies,” said he.