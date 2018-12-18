Share:

KARACHI : Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) would jointly host Small and Medium Enterprises Activity (SMEA) on Wednesday (tomorrow).KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda would preside over the SME Activity, said a statement on Monday. USAID-SMEA is a five-year project which is supporting Pakistan in SME-led economic growth to help create jobs, foster entrepreneurship and contribute to increased GDP. These SMEs are receiving customized assistance to help them access finance, streamline their production and management processes, obtain certifications, and expand access to lucrative domestic and export markets. KCCI's platform has been particularly selected for the SME Activity as it is a platform representing a significant proportion of Small & Medium Enterprises operating in Karachi so KCCI's members could know the details about SMEA.

KCCI President requested the members to attend the SME Activity so that they can avail the benefits of the project resulting in creation of new jobs, increased revenues, and an increase in exports among project-supported enterprises.