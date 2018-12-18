Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) on Monday decided to take steps to ensure better supply of water and improve sewerage system in the city and fill gaps that could help improve the water supply system in the metropolis that is facing water shortage of over 500 mgd.

The KW&SB board meeting chaired by Minister for Local government Saeed Ghani and attended by KW&SB officials at Karsaz head office decided that 24-hour supervision on water supply from pumping stations be ensured and monitored through meters and sewerage water would be treated so as to make it useful for other purposes.

“The KW&SB officials and board and experts will jointly work on these proposals to make it happen,” decided the meeting.

During the meeting, the minister said that they were taking every step to ensure improvement in supply of water to the citizens. In order to immediately resolve technical and administrative issues of the KW&SB, the governing body will meet after every three months, he said and further applauded the KW&SB MD Khalid Mehmood Shaikh for ensuring just distribution of water in parts of city despite facing acute water shortage.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, who also attended the meeting, extended his complete support to the KW&SB in overcoming water shortage in the city and action against water theft.

The MD KW&SB while briefing the meeting said that their staffers were working round the clock against illegal hydrants, water theft and encroachments on water board sites. “We have 156 pumping stations in and outside the city and 421 meters will be installed in order to keep a check on water theft and leakages in supply system,” he said.

A four-member committee was also formed during the meeting to improve KW&SB dues collection and regularisation of illegal connections. The meeting also asked the citizens to avoid usage of underground water for drinking or household purposes as it is only fit for industrial purpose.

Karachi to cooperate with China in trade activities: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that Karachi is an economic hub of Pakistan and we will cooperate with at all level in the trade activities. He said that in the city of Quaid there are various departments in which investments can be made and the Chinese investors can do the investment on their own and get benefited.

The mayor expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of CCOIC Liaoning Chamber Economic and Trade Representative Office in Pakistan.

The Provincial Council President of Liaoning China Sunyi stated that with the opening of Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan, China and Pakistan would be able to further promote the trade activities and this will also enhance the friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese Commercial Consular Guo Chunshui while addressing the audience at a local hotel, he said that the Pak-China Friendship cooperation and the project of CPEC is a landmark in the history and at all cost both the countries are determined to complete this project and will not allow any other party to bring harm on this project.

The Admiral ® Syed Arif Ullah Hussaini while addressing the gathering said that there is ample opportunities of investment in Pakistan. The Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir assured the gathering that the federation will provide all basic facilities to the investors and cooperative with them at all level.

During the occasion Borny Haung Chairman Dragon World, Yin Xiaohu Executive Vice President Bank of China Pakistan Operation as well as other business dignitaries from China and Karachi were also present at the event.