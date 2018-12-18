Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2018 will be commencing today (Tuesday) here at the Cavalry and Fortress Stadium polo grounds. Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) Secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab has said that this eight-goal championship is being organised by the Lahore Garrison Polo Club. “As many as five teams are participating in the eight-goal championship, which are further divided into two groups. Group A includes EFU Life, PBG/Remounts and Newage/Diamond Paints while Group B has Fatima Group and BBJ Pipes in it. He said that the inaugural encounter of the championship will be contested between EFU Life and PBG/Remounts today (Tuesday) at 2:30pm. The subsidiary final will be played on Sunday at 1pm while the main final will be played at 3pm at Fortress Stadium.–Staff Reporter