ISLAMABAD - The outdated centuries old land acquisition laws for transmission lines/poles are creating hurdles in the land acquisition and causing delay in the execution of transmission projects and need to be amended.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) is facing problems in the installation of transmission poles particularly in the congested urban areas due to high value of the property and outdated land acquisition laws, said an official of the NTDC while talking to Islamabad based journalists, officials of embassy of Japan and JICA.

In an interaction with media, Project Director NTDC Nisar and Executive Engineer (HV) M. Usman briefed about energy-related projects including 220/132kv Shalamar substation (GIS) and allied 220kv D/C overhead transmission line in collaboration with JICA assistance. First secretary, deputy head of economic and development section, embassy of Japan Shinichi Honda, who was also present on the occasion, said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was committed to continue assisting NTDC for steering Pakistan out of the prevailing energy crisis.

“Currently the land owners are not getting any compensation for the land they give for installation of poles. In order to acquire land for transmission lines the NTDC is following 1890 laws. The big transmission poles, a lattice tower or truss tower, for 220kv transmission lines require two marla land while for the new tower half marla land is required,” said the NTDC official .

“There are problems in land acquisition because of two reasons; the first is the land in the cities is getting too expensive and the poles installed on plots devalue it,” the official added. “Now there is a need to amend the centuries old laws as these are causing delay in execution of projects. Fixing the rates of land for transmission poles will increase the cost of transmission line from 5-10 percent but it will save a lot of time and cost escalation,” said the official.

Usman said GIS had brought relief to power distribution system by increasing the system capacity to meet load demand, reducing overloading of the existing 220kv NTDC & 132kv Lesco system, improving voltage profile of Lesco 132kv network, improving the reliability of NTDC system, reducing forced load-shedding and transmission system losses.

He said the grid station had increased system reliability by reducing the number of trippings/break-downs of transmission lines, reducing T/F and T/L loading condition: 132kv grid station SMR-I: 60 percent and 132kv grid station SMR-II: 60 percent. Engineer NTDC said that power from the GIS was transmitted in high voltage for avoiding transmission losses.