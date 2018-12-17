Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Ahmed Fadel Yacoub on Monday said that language plays an active role in bringing countries closer.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day international conference on “Contemporary Arabic Literature: New Trends in Research and Criticism” organized by the Arabic Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

“Islam is more than a religion; it has a culture and civilization and today’s conference will give participants a deeper knowledge of Arabic language and will provide opportunities to strengthen the relations among Muslim states,” he added.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean Languages Dr Safeer Awan, Directors, national and international scholars, Head of Departments, faculty and a large number of students attended the inaugural session. The ambassador said that Egypt will cooperate with Pakistan as far as Arabic language is concerned. He said that this conference will open new ways to understand Arabic language literature.

Earlier, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim welcomed the chief guest and said that every Muslim has strong connection with Arabic as it is the language of the Holy Book Quran and the Hadiths that’s why people of Pakistan have a special interest in this language.

He said literature has no boundaries, so the conference will pave the way to open new horizons to understand this great language as qualified scholars from different countries will present their research papers in the conference. In the two-day conference, research scholars from Brunei, Jordan, Egypt, UAE and Pakistan will present their papers.