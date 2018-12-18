Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to make registration of property easy for the businessmen through modern technologies and one-window operation.

In a statement on Monday, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that registration of property is a big headache for the businessmen as it consumes long time and capital therefore it should be made business-friendly.

Almas Hyder said that we have to make ease-of-doing-business related indicators better and better if we want to secure impressive place in the international trading arena. He said that at present Pakistan ranked 161 in the global index as far as registration of property registration is concerned. He said that businessmen would have to follow 6 procedures for the registration of property which take 25.5 days and cost 4.2 per cent of the property value. On the other hand, he said, New Zealand holds first position with just two procedures and a single day for property registration.

The LCCI President said that reliability of infrastructure, electronic database for recording land boundaries, transparency of information, geographic coverage, land dispute resolution and equal access to property rights are some of the areas which demand special.

Almas Hyder recommended a complete electronic database should be established for encumbrances (checking of lines, mortgages, restrictions and the like) and make it available online. He said that inter-government electronic procedure should be introduced to obtain non-objection certificate (one government principle) to shift responsibility for the procedure from an applicant to government. He said that an independent complaint resolution mechanism, related to issue of land and property registration, should be developed. He suggested that a schedule for fee should be made for accessing maps of land plots publicly available.

Almas Hyder suggested that tax on land transfer should be eliminated and one lump sum fee should be charged. He said that a local commission should only be hired in exceptional circumstances as provided by the law. In person attendance should be mandatory.