LAHORE - On the directions of the apex court, the Lahore Development Authority has tightened the noose around the illegal housing schemes.

LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan has constituted three special teams to carry out survey of all approved, under process and illegal housing schemes.

Consisting of 35 officers, these teams will conduct a survey and prepare list of approved, under process and illegal housing schemes /legal and illegal sub-divisions, situated in four districts of Lahore, Sheikupura, Nanka Sahib and Kasur. All teams will identify all kinds of violations including illegal structures, illegal sub-divisions and encroachments. Teams will take action against the illegalities and submit the report within 10-days. Staff of the Metropolitan Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority has filed applications in the relevant police stations for registration of FIR against 10 housing schemes and sealed offices of another four along Ferozepur Road. Application for registration of FIR has been lodged against Al Hadi phase II, Abeer Garden, Bilal Town, Al Ghani Phase II, Green Land H/S, Ashraf Garden, Zam Zam City, Gul Nishan Park and Arham Garden.