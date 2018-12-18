Share:

LAHORE - Mahtab Akber Rashdi has become the first Pakistani woman to be elected treasurer of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

IPPF works in over 170 countries to provide help, advice, services and supplies relating to reproductive health and family planning. The honour was bestowed on her in the IPPF Governing Body elections 2018. In IPPF, she is also an elected chairperson for its South Asia Region Executive Committee. She is also chairperson of Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan (R-FPAP). Mahtab has previously served as President of Rahnuma-FPAP for two consecutive terms.

Mahtab is a human rights defender, one of her greatest achievements is to bring all women parliamentarians together to work for women’s rights over and above their political affiliations. It was the result of these efforts that the Child Marriage Restraint Act was revised in Sindh Assembly and age of marriage for girls was raised to 18. In her latest global leadership position, Mahtab plans to bring the South Asia perspective and concerns to the global forum. Her spontaneous laugh and intelligence made her a celebrity at a very young age when she appeared on Pakistan Television as a talk show host in early eighties. She has served at many prestigious positions during her career as a civil servant since 1988. She has the honor of being the first woman secretary in the history of the Sindh Secretariat, where she served as Secretary Culture & Tourism, Youth Affairs & Sports, Social Welfare and Women Development, Education, Information and Inter Provincial Coordination. After retirement, she joined politics and became MPA in the last tenure. She holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from University of Sindh and Masters in International Relations from University of Massachusetts, USA.