Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Rehman Malik Monday urged the United Nations and international community to take notice of the Indian brutalities in held Kashmir.

Malik, who is the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, strongly condemned the killings of 14 young Kashmiris in Kashmir’s Pulwama district and called upon the United Nations and international community to take notice of the Indian brutalities.

Speaking to journalists here, he termed the continuous brutalities by Indian Forces as ‘Indian state terrorist acts’ adding that the state-sponsored terrorism by Indian Forces had increased after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over power in 2014.

Senator Malik said that he was deeply hurt by the news that 14 youth were killed by Indian forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

He demanded from the International Human Rights Commission to immediately take the notice of Indian brutalities and targeting of civilian population across Line of Control.

He also asked the government of Pakistan to immediately go in United Nations for a legal action against Indian government and PM Narendra Modi.

Senator Malik said that the United Nations must break its silence and speak against ongoing Indian brutalities” and fulfill its own UNSC commitment of plebiscite with people of Kashmir.

He said that Indian Forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have crossed all limits of brutality by committing unprecedented atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding, enforced disappearances, torture, rapes, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

He called upon the Secretary General UN to appoint a high level delegation to visit and investigate the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir. He said by cowardice act of state terrorism, India cannot suppress the brave people of Kashmir “who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under UNSC resolutions.”