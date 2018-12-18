Share:

LAHORE - A 40-year-old man was crushed to death when a mini-bus got stuck in an underpass in Muslim Town, rescue workers said on Monday. An eyewitness told the police that the deceased was sitting on the top of the bus when it hit the underpass in high speed. As a result, the victim fell on the road and died instantly. The police reached the spot and arrested the bus driver. The deceased was later identified as Ramazan. The body was shifted hospital and the police were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, three persons were wounded seriously when two speedy cars bumped into each other near Lahore General Hospital on the Ferozpur Road. Rescue workers said all the three injured, identified as Razia Bibi, Faheem, and Awais, were shifted to hospital.

JEWELRY SHOP LOOTED

Thieves broke into a jewelry shop in the main Sarafa Bazaar in Rang Mahal and made off with 70 tolas gold ornaments, 7-kg silver, and cash and prize bonds worth Rs 10 million. Police sources on Monday claimed that the thieves entered the shop through the rooftop by cutting iron grills with an electric cutter. They also disconnected and removed the CCTV cameras before entering the shop.

The thieves collected cash, prize bonds, gold ornaments and silver and fled instantly. According to the shop owner, at least 70 tolas gold, 7-kg silver and cash and prize bonds worth Rs10 million were taken away.